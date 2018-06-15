Family planning vigil for teen killed in hit-and-run crash days before 16th birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police released new images Friday of a car involved in a fatal hit-skip accident that claimed the life of 15-year-old David Bourne Jr. just days before his birthday.

It happened along Union Ave. near East 69th St. in Slavic Village around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 8 News shows David walking along the sidewalk just moments before he was struck.

Witnesses say he stepped slightly off the curb to avoid a dead animal that was lying in the middle of the sidewalk.

The driver of the white vehicle fled the scene.

David, who’s described as a “good kid” who loved sports and dreamed of joining the military passed away later that night at MetroHealth Medical Center.

His devastated family is pleading with the public to help identify the driver of the car, which most likely sustained front-end damage to the right quarter panel.

“He should’ve stopped,” said Miranda Price, David’s cousin. “We deserve closure and that’s the only way we’re gonna be able to move on; this entire family is feeling this loss.”

The family was already grieving the death of David’s mother, who succumbed to breast cancer in April.

They can’t believe that David was killed right before his birthday.

Sunday, he would have turned sixteen.

“It just hurts so much,” said Aaliya Cashdollar, David’s sister.

The family had been planning a Sweet Sixteen celebration, but instead they will be holding a candlelight vigil, at 6 p.m. at Union and E. 69th, where the accident happened.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by the family.

Anyone with information about the car and driver is asked to call Cleveland police at (216) 621-1234.

