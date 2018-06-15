× Cleveland police look for son of missing elderly man

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man and his son.

Donald Morrison, 83, was last seen at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Cleveland police said.

His son, 57-year-old Todd Morrison, was reported missing Friday morning.

Donald Morrison is 5 foot 3 and weighs 140 pounds. He suffers from dementia and walks with a cane.

Todd Morrison is 5 foot 8 and weighs 180. He has a mustache and his hair is in dreadlocks.

Anyone with information about either man’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 216-621-1234.