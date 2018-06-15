× Browns offensive tackle Stephenson suspended for violating substance policy

BEREA, Ohio– Browns offensive tackle Donald Stephenson has been suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, the team announced on Friday.

He will be eligible to participate in preseason practices and games, and will return to Cleveland’s roster on Sept. 17.

Stephenson signed a one-year deal with the Browns in March. The 29-year-old was a no-show on the first day of mini camp.

The lineman was selected by Kansas City in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He played with the Broncos last season and started in four games.

