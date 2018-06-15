Bicyclist assaulted on Portage County trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEERFIELD, Ohio-- The Portage County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after a bicyclist was assaulted.

It happened on the Berlin Hike and Bike Trail, located off of state Route 224, in Deerfield at about 6 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was riding her bike when she was attacked. Other people on the trail came to help her and she was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office said the suspect is in his late 20s or early 30s. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs between 175 and 200 pounds. He has short, brown curly hair, and no facial hair. He may have been driving an older gray, four-door Pontiac Bonneville.

Anyone who was on the trail between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. or has any information should call the Portage County Sheriff's Office at 330-296-5100.