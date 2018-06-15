Alleged victims of ex-Brown Kellen Winslow Jr. include elderly women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO, Calif.-- More details on the sexual assault allegations against former Cleveland Brown Kellen Winslow Jr. were released on Friday.

The 34-year-old was taken into custody on burglary suspicions at a mobile home park in Encinitas, California last week. His publicist said Winslow was looking for homes for his mother-in-law and a neighbor overreacted. He posted bond and was released.

Then on Thursday, he was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant and a search warrant was executed on his home.

Winslow is now facing two counts of burglary with intent to rape from the break-ins. The victims are women, ages 71 and 86, according to the San Diego Union Tribune.

He is charged with kidnapping, rape and forced oral copulation of a 56-year-old in March, and kidnapping, rape and sodomy of a 59-year-old woman in May. He was also charged with indecent exposure in May.

A family statement from Kellen Winslow Jr.'s wife, Janelle, and Kellen Winslow Sr. says:

“On behalf of our son and my husband, we want to reiterate our love, support and affection for him during this difficult process. We will always be there for him and we know the true facts will come out.”

Winslow played tight end with the Browns from 2004 to 2008. In 2005, he injured his leg during a motorcycle accident that left him sidelined for the season.

He also spent time with the Buccaneers, Patriots and Jets during his NFL career.

