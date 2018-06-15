10-week-old kitten rescued from pipe in Medina

MEDINA, Ohio– A kitten is recovering after falling into a pipe behind a grocery store in Medina.

The rescue happened at the Giant Eagle on North Court Wednesday evening.

The store manager saw the 10-week-old kitten sitting on the steps and went towards it. That’s when the little guy jumped and fell into the pipe.

It took a team effort by Medina police, firefighters, store employees and the Medina County SPCA to save him.

There are already a lot of people interested in adopting the kitten, now named French Fry because he fell down a grease pipe. The SPCA said there are plenty of other cats and kitten waiting to find homes.