Wray defends FBI after scathing report

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- FBI Director Christopher Wray is defending the FBI in response to a scathing inspector general report that heavily criticized the actions of his predecessor in the Hillary Clinton email investigation,

Wray says the report only addresses a specific set of facts and the actions of a handful of officials. He says "nothing" in the report "impugns" the integrity of the FBI workforce as a whole.

Wray also says the report found "errors in judgment" and policy violations, but it found no evidence of political bias or improper consideration "actually impacting the investigations under review."

The report released Thursday criticizes former FBI Director James Comey, calling him "insubordinate" and saying he broke with longstanding policy. It also criticizes the politically charged texts of a handful of agents.

Hillary Clinton has responded to the Justice Department's inspector general report that found former FBI Director James Comey occasionally used personal email for work.

"But my emails," Clinton said in a three-word tweet.

The Justice Department watchdog revealed Comey's use of personal email in its report about the FBI's handling of the investigation into Clinton's email practices and whether she mishandled classified information as secretary of state.

Comey publicly commented on the investigation in the explosive final months of the 2016 presidential campaign. Clinton has written that those moves contributed to her loss to Donald Trump.

The report released Thursday found there was no evidence that Comey's or the department's actions were motivated by political bias toward either candidate.

