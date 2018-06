SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Ashtabula County.

It happened on state Route 84, west of Depot Road, in Saybrook Township just before 5 a.m. on Thursday.

The highway patrol said a man was lying in the road when he was hit by a Mercury Sable. The pedestrian, identified as 40-year-old Clarence T. Myers III, of South Webster, died at the scene.

Troopers said they believe Myers was under the influence of alcohol.