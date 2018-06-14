Pedestrian dies after I-90 crash involving semi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON, Ohio-- Emergency crews were at the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian and semi truck in Avon Thursday afternoon.

It happened on Interstate 90 eastbound at mile marker 151 just after 2 p.m.

Avon police said they believe the man was walking on the berm when he was struck by the semi. He was taken to UH Avon Health Center, where he died from his injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the man as Douglas Clarke, 58, of North Ridgeville.

Witnesses told investigators Clarke was seen outside of his vehicle, before entering the marked travel lanes.

The highway was closed eastbound from Route 254 to 611 and reopened at about 5 p.m.