Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco crash wedding photos at Progressive Field

CLEVELAND– Two Indians players made a Cleveland couple’s wedding day even more special.

Tom and MaryKate Blankenship were having wedding photos taken outside of Progressive Field when they spotted All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor.

“We were walking back to the limo and while we passed the players lot, a car pulled in and Frankie got out. I kinda just yelled over to him that we just got married and asked if we could get a picture. Then he told us to go over to the gate and come on in,” Tom told the Cleveland Indians’ blog TribeVibe.

After Frankie posed for a photo with the lifelong Tribe fans, another car arrived and pitcher Carlos Carrasco also agreed to a picture.

“Both of them were incredibly kind and told us good luck in our marriage. My wife says I smiled bigger meeting them than the entire day,” Tom said.

