Convicted sex offender charged again with child pornography

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — An Arkansas man who was convicted of possessing child pornography was arrested again for the same crime late last month, KHBS reported.

Joshua Box, 35, of Fayetteville, was indicted last week by a federal grand jury for receiving and possessing child pornography.

According to KHBS, Box is accused of receiving images and videos of child pornography on four occasions. He is also accused of possessing a hard drive that contained pornographic images of children under the age of 12.

Box moved to Fayetteville earlier this year, KHBS reported. In a post on Facebook, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office warned that Box was a Level 2 sex offender. At the time of the post on May 22nd, he was not wanted for any crimes.

Box was previously convicted of possession of child pornography back in August of 2015, KNWA reported.

He is due in court to face the new charges in August.

FOX 8 News reached out to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to find out how Box suffered his facial injuries. Nobody at the Sheriff’s Office or jail was able to provide the information.