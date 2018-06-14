CNN anchor on discussing salary with coworkers: ‘We need to stand up for what we’re worth’

Want to discuss your salary with your coworkers? According to the National Labor Relations Act, you have every right to do so.

It could empower you when it comes time to renegotiate your own salary. But, it could also cause tension and hard feelings in the office.

This week, CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin was discussing how no females made the list of the 100 highest paid athletes in the world.

At the end of the segment, she admitted that she recently shared her salary with a colleague.

“Talking about what we make still seems so taboo,” Baldwin said. “I recently did something I had never done before — something that actually felt a little uncomfortable for me at first.”

“I told a girlfriend, a colleague how much I make,” Baldwin confessed.

“I told her so that when the time comes to negotiate her salary with her boss, she’s armed not just with numbers, but with knowledge,” she said.

“We need to start speaking up about this,” Baldwin continued. “We need to stand up for what we’re worth.”