15-year-old hit, killed by car in Cleveland just graduated from 8th grade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Family members have identified the 15-year-old boy hit and killed Wednesday in Cleveland as David Bourne Jr.

Police say Bourne was possibly walking west in the 6800 block of Union Avenue around 5 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck.

It's not clear in which direction the vehicle was traveling when it hit Bourne.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police said the suspect left the accident scene. There is no word on any arrests.

Bourne's sister, Aaliyah Cashdollar, said he loved to play sports and wanted to be in the military. She said the family just lost their mother in April.

She said Bourne just graduated from eighth grade at Mound.

"It happened so close to home," she said. "Nine streets away."

A GoFundMe account has been set up by the family.

Continuing coverage.