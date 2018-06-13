Report: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson engaged after dating for a few weeks

It’s way too soon to know if they’ll have a storybook ending, but singer Ariana Grande and comedian Pete Davidson are engaged.

People magazine confirmed the news on Monday.

“It’s a recent engagement. They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding,” the source told the magazine.

Grande tweeted several cryptic “I love you” messages after the news broke.

i love u sm hi & thank u i love u bye — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 12, 2018

Neither Grande or Davidson has responded to the reports.

But, the couple — who started dating in May — have used social media to express their affection for one another.

feel the love A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Jun 8, 2018 at 1:34am PDT

Grande and Davidson are both 24-years-old.