Registered sex offender arrested for having child porn

SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio -- A registered sex offender from Sagamore Hills was arrested after police found child porn in his home.

According to a release from Summit County Sheriff's Office, Jonathan Myers, 28, faces charges of pandering obscenities involving minors and violation of patrol.

On June 13, the Ohio Adult Parole Authority and the Summit County Sheriff's Office initiated an investigation into a registered sex offender that was allegedly in possession of child pornography.

A search was conducted at Myers' home, where detectives found images depicting minors engaged in sexual activity. Several items were seized from the home, including several electronic storage devices, a computer, a gaming system, a cell phone and a computer tablet.

Myers could face additional charges as part of the investigation.