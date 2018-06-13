Portion of Parma Animal Shelter closed after dog deaths at Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio -- A portion of the Parma Animal Shelter is closed following dog deaths at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter.

The animal shelter posted on its Facebook page:

In light of the dog respiratory illness that is going around shelters in the Ohio area, we have decided to close the dog side to the public until further notice. Our main concern is for the health of the dogs at our shelter and also preventing the spread of disease to any dogs outside the shelter. Thanks for your understanding.

The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter remains closed this week as officials are still working to figure out exactly what caused five stray dogs to get ill and die.

Shelter officials closed last week and have been cleaning. Officials have also been working with experts to determine the exact cause of the illness.

Shelter officials said the dogs had an upper respiratory illness.

A county spokeswoman said no other dogs have gotten sick and all the animals at the shelter now are doing well.

County officials confirmed Friday the dogs all came from the city kennel, on different days during May.

Mindy Naticchioni, shelter administrator, has said city workers picked up the strays in different locations throughout the city.

The first dog was brought to the county on May 10 and died May 22; the second arrived at the county on May 14 and died 10 days later; the third on May 16 and died May 23; the fourth on May 16 and died May 31; and the last on May 24 and died June 3.

Dan Williams, spokesman for the city of Cleveland, said they have done extra cleaning at the kennel and in all the vehicles since they learned of the dogs dying. The city shelter did not close.

He said none of the other dogs at the city kennel have gotten sick.

