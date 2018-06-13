Neighbors concerned after crews struggle to fight East Cleveland fires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Several neighbors now asking questions about their safety after a massive fire spread to five homes overnight in East Cleveland.

"They were looking for water," said Demetris Mentor, who watched the firefighters from across the street. "The water pressure just wasn't around, enough for us. They were running from street to street connecting hoses together."

Crews from East Cleveland and Cleveland firefighters were on East 125th Street around 1 a.m. Wednesday working to fight the flames. On scene, they told FOX 8 there was a problem getting water on the fires.

"We just weren't able to get water to it for some time," said Mike Norman, a spokesperson for the Cleveland Fire Department. "That gave the fire a chance to get hold and do some damage."

Firefighters say the fire spread to a total of five homes, destroying two houses and displacing at least two people.

"I'm devastated right now; it's such a loss," said homeowner David Brown. "It's my mother's house, you know what I'm saying? We've been here since 1961."

His neighbors say they were in disbelief watching crews struggle to get enough water pressure to fight the spreading flames.

"They couldn't really do anything because they had no pressure in the fire hydrant," said Juanita Moore, who has lived across the street since 1983.

The fires occurred just days after a home exploded on the same street, killing a woman and injuring another.

"It could have been me, sure, exactly could," said Moore. "The grace of God, lucky no one got hurt."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.