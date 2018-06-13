Man accused in shooting death of Akron pizza shop worker pleads not guilty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- The man indicted in the shooting death of an employee at an Akron pizza shop pleaded not guilty in the case Wednesday.

Zakareia Husein was working at his family's pizza shop , Premium New York Style Pizza, on Dec. 7, 2015 when a masked gunman demanded money. The 21-year-old handed over cash, but was shot and killed.

A Summit County grand jury indicted Shaquille Anderson, who was identified as a suspect nearly a year ago, on charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and having a weapon under a disability.

“As in all cases of this magnitude, justice for the victim and his family is our main priority and our office obtained information from multiple sources in conducting our charging decision,” said Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh, in a news release on Tuesday. “Under the law, Shaquille Anderson faces a possible sentence of life without parole."

Akron police said they received tips while investigating a string of armed robberies that led them to the suspect.

Anderson was incarcerated at the Mansfield Correctional Institution on unrelated charges. In 2016, he pleaded guilty to eight counts of aggravated robbery, and was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Continuing coverage of this story here