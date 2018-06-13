Local clergy calling for a LeBron statue for Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio - LeBron James already has a lot of things to honor him.

He has his own commercials.

There are LeBron perogies.

There is even a LeBron goat, because he's at the top of the list for the greatest of all time. (GOAT, get it?)

So why not a LeBron statue?

“We, the clergy of Greater Cleveland, are calling for a life-sized statue of LeBron James to be erected in this city, and a street named in his honor. And let me be clear this doesn't have to do with whether he continues to play in this city or not," Reverend Dr. Larry Macon, Sr. of Mount Zion Church in Oakwood Village said.

Macon is the president of United Pastors in Mission of Greater Cleveland. The group is made up of some of the area's most influential clergy members.

They say such a statue is long overdue because his impact on this city is greater than a championship. (Although that was pretty cool in itself.)

“His ability to affect the idea of family and what it means to be a father, as we approach Father’s Day, it's just incredible. It's the kind of person we don't need to just lift up in this season of life, we need to lift it up as long as we can," Reverend Dr. C.J. Matthews said.

So why build a statue to LeBron James? According to the pastors, it's not about who he is on the court but who he is as a person - someone who as really done a lot to help other people.

The pastors point to Lebron's efforts to help children and families throughout northeast Ohio.

His foundation, in conjunction the University of Akron, will send hundreds of children to college.

He's worked with schools to create reading and stem education programs, and he's opening the first "I Promise" school in the fall.

They say LeBron is just a decent human being.

It's these things - above all the championship rings in the world - that are why they feel he deserves to be imortalized in bronze.

“With his foundation how, he’s always helping out children, those that may not have an opportunity to succeed in life, has taken it upon himself to shoulder the responsibility to help them out with their education and their life. So beyond the basketball when he retires, these are the things that will continue to be a legacy for LeBron James. How he has touched the lives of children,” Reverend Jimmy Gates said.

We reached out to the Cavaliers for comment but have not heard back.

The ministers say they’re asking the city to get the ball rolling whether Lebron is in a Cavs' uniform or not next season.