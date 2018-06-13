Good job, Bruno! Tuscarawas County Sheriff K-9 wins medals

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — It’s a job well done for Tuscarawas County Sheriff K-9 Bruno.

Bruno and his handler, Deputy Chris Edwards, were honored at the Ohio Police and Fire Games.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, Bruno won the gold medal for narcotics searches, and bronze medals for both building searches and article searches.

The post from Sheriff Orvis Campbell says, “We’re not trying to brag but we are awfully proud! Bruno looks proud too, don’t ya think? Congratulations on your discipline and hard work!”