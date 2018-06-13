East 4th Street adding family entertainment for the summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - East 4th Street in Cleveland is a popular spot before and after baseball games, basketball games and concerts.

Now that Quicken Loans Arena is under renovation, the restaurants and bars on the street want to bring more people down this summer, so they're planning some extra-special family fun.

On Thursday evenings there will be entertainment for the entire family, including live music and deals on food and drinks. On Saturday afternoons, there will be street entertainers and outdoor games as well.

Michael Grasso of MRN Hospitality says, "This will be the first summer where you know the Q renovations, and there's not as many concerts and events going on so we want to make sure we are staying first and foremost as a great entertainment and fun place to out.

