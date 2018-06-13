Cleveland police looking for persons of interest in E 141st homicide

CLEVELAND -  Cleveland police have released pictures of a group of people who are being called persons of interest in a March homicide.

Jermaine Harvell, 27, was found with a gunshot to the head behind the wheel of a car at 1095 East 141st Street on March 20 at 7:30 a.m. The car was parked in front of a vacant lot.

The people in the photos  were with Harvell before the shooting.

Anyone  with information on them is being asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

