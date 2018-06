× Cleveland police: 15-year-old hit by car Wednesday evening

CLEVELAND – Cleveland police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle Wednesday around 5 p.m.

Police say the teen was possibly walking westbound on Union Avenue when it happened, and it is also not clear what direction the vehicle was traveling in when it hit the victim.

Police add that the suspect left the accident scene.

