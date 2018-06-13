Browns minicamp: Gordon, Taylor, Mayfield give their thoughts on upcoming season

BEREA, Ohio –“Best” is not a word that should be used when talking about an 0-16 football team, but after a long offseason with plenty of overhaul, the Cleveland Browns wide receivers may have one of the best position groups in the NFL, at least according to Josh Gordon.

The Browns wide receiver made the claim during an interview with the local media on Tuesday. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who has already been named the starting quarterback, was asked about Gordon’s comments on Wednesday.

“I love the confidence in those guys,” Taylor said. “Every receiver [in the NFL] definitely feels that they are the best. I think that is what makes them unique and able to play that position. Like I said, whether you say that or not, it really boils down to what you do. The statement is out there. We have to go out there and prove it.”

Taylor is trying to help turn around a franchise that has been filled with woes since they returned to the League in 1999. Taylor has already been named the starting quarterback but he’s trying to hold off rookie sensation, Baker Mayfield, who admits there has been a lot to learn over the past two months. The biggest challenge for the former Oklahoma quarterback is finding consistency as he gets ready to wrap up his first off-season workout program.

The rookie quarterback would love to have it all “figured out” right now but he knows it’s about taking baby steps, you can’t walk without first crawling. Mayfield is not concerned about where he falls on the depth chart, he is just trying to get better. He also knows it’s only June.

“The game is starting to slow down a little bit,” Mayfield said. “Starting to recognize a little bit more. Being more tuned in with my protections. That just comes with continuing to learn our offense, learning our guys and in every aspect, just knowing where to go with the ball.”

Drew Stanton and Tyrod Taylor have been great quarterbacks for Mayfield to learn from. Mayfield has been looking down a lot at practices and that’s for good reason: he says he’s learning about the footwork from Tyrod Taylor. “He’s not a big guy, but he makes it work with his feet, he’s balanced, he’s athletic, he is able to get the ball out quickly and he’s so detail oriented that he’s always able to throw or escape the pocket,” said Mayfield.

We will see if any of this helps the rookie quarterback as Training Camp approaches and the regular season begins.

