Bear, 5-year-old boy jump for joy together at zoo

NASHVILLE — You’ve heard of ‘monkey see, monkey do;’ well, this is a case of ‘bear see, bear do.’

Video of one family’s trip to the Nashville Zoo has gone viral after a dad caught an awesome moment between his son and a bear.

Patrick Parker tells FOX 8, he and his five-year-old son, Ian, take frequent trips to the zoo. Patrick says the bear exhibit is fairly new so they always like to stop by on their visits.

On Tuesday afternoon, Patrick says Ian started jumping at one of the bears when it got in the water; that’s when the bear came over to the glass and started jumping too!

Patrick says they were jumping together for about 10 minutes. He says both started getting a little winded by the time the video was taken.

**Watch the video, below**