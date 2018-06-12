Classmates remember Warrensville Heights graduate killed in crash

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio-- The name of the Warrensville Heights teen killed in a crash was released on Tuesday.
The Warrensville Heights City School District identified the victim as 18-year-old Ashley Richardson.
Richardson was driving with two other recent graduates they hit a semi head on on Warrensville Center Road early Monday morning.
"She was a very vibrant person, very cheerful. Nothing bad about her," said Deion Farmer, Ashley's friend.
Richardson was a part of National Honor Society, graduating in the top 10 of her class at Warrensville Heights High School on May 21. She was planning to attend Tri-C and pursue a career in the medical field.
Grief counselors will be available on Tuesday and Wednesday from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the high school.