Trooper honored for stopping wrong-way driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio-- An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was honored on Tuesday for his heroic, quick-thinking actions that likely saved lives.

Trooper Matthew Boyer slammed his own car into the car of a wrong-way driver. It happened at about 11:30 p.m. on April 1. The Canton Post of the highway patrol received multiple calls of a driver going north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77.

Boyer was the first one on the scene and tried to get the vehicle to stop with his emergency equipment. When the driver showed no signs of stopping, the trooper made the decision to intentionally strike the side of the other car, sending it off the side of the road.

On Tuesday, Boyer was presented with a certificate of recognition from the superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

"When I was going southbound and you see the lights coming at you, you have that last-second decision all of those vehicles, those could be families," said Boyer, a trooper for three years.

"It's just an honor to have Matt here. At this point, he's making a different every day he goes out on the road," Lt. Leo Shirkey said.

The wrong-way driver was an elderly man who had been reported missing. He was not injured.