Missing: Christine Kingsley

ELYRIA, Ohio -- FOX 8 has relaunched our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Christine Kingsley hasn't been seen since June 22, 1995, when she was taken to a temporary shelter for juveniles in the area.

Police recently reopened her cold case after getting a tip of bones found in a yard. The information didn't pan out, but it did reignite the search.

Christine was 17 when she disappeared. She would be 40 today.

Anyone with information is asked to call Elyria police at 440-323-3302.

