Law firm files first lawsuit for Ohio case of salmonella from pre-cut melon

TOLEDO, Ohio– The national food safety law firm, Pritzker Hageman, P.A., has commenced a lawsuit on behalf of a 73-year-old Ohio woman sickened in the salmonella outbreak linked to pre-cut melon produced by Caito Foods, LLC at its facility in Indianapolis. The suit was filed on June 11, 2018 in United States District Court in Toledo.

As a result of the woman’s Salmonellosis, she developed a rare complication, abdominal aortic aneurysm, that required surgical repair. After several days in a local hospital, she was transferred to a nursing home where she remains nearly a month after first developing Salmonella symptoms.

On June 8, 2013, Caito Foods recalled pre-cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe, and pre-cut fruit medley products containing one or more of these melons. Recalled products were distributed to Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, and Ohio. Retailers that sold these products include some of the largest food chains including Walmart, Kroger, Costco, Whole Foods/Amazon, Payless, Trader Joe’s, Walgreens, and others.

It is believed that the adulterated melon products consumed by the Ohio woman were purchased at the Walmart Supercenter located on Trenton Avenue in Findlay, OH.