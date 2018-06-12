Two juveniles being questioned after fire spreads to second house on Cleveland’s east side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Two houses caught on fire on Cleveland's east side Tuesday afternoon, and the blaze is being investigated as an arson.

Lt. Mike Norman with Cleveland Fire has confirmed that two juveniles have been detained and are being questioned about the fire, which was at East 110th Street and Churchill Avenue.

Norman said crews arrived on the scene within 4 minutes of the call. The first house, which was vacant, was well-involved. The fire quickly spread to a neighboring duplex.

Paramedics took one firefighter, who suffered heat-related injuries, to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Two families were displaced.

Arson units are on scene investigating.