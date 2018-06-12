Defying the odds: Local high school student born with four fingers chases music dream

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARREN- Where words fail, music speaks. The expression true for a Warren G. Harding High School student.

17-year-old Darrius Simmons was born without several bones in his legs and four fingers- one finger on his left hand, three fingers on his right. Amazingly, Darrius taught himself how to play the piano, despite his physical obstacles.

Two years ago, Darrius played at New York's Carnegie Hall and hopes to return soon.

Darrius' composed a song, "Dreams Are Forever," which has been viewed on YouTube over 100,000 times.

