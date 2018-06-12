Crate packed with 21 cats, kittens dumped on rescue facility’s doorstep

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — Dozens of cats and kittens will soon be up for adoption after they were abandoned over the weekend in Stark County.

Pitties and Kitties posted about the animals on Facebook.

According to the post, the rescue found a crate packed with 21 cats, including 18 kittens and one pregnant adult, dumped overnight on their doorstep.

Additionally, Sunday morning a 7-week-old cat was also found abandoned. She has a respiratory infection and cerebellar hypoplasia, which causes her to not be able to stand properly. The rescue says she can still live a full life.

Then, Sunday afternoon at an adoption event, the rescue said someone was in the parking lot trying to give away free kittens. When the rescue looked in the carrier, they realized that the vents were covered with duct tape, and four kittens were inside overheating in the sun. Two of those kittens also have cerebellar hypoplasia.

The cats and kittens will now be treated by veterinarians and then be put up for adoption.