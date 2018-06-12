Police: Bear hit, killed in Akron was same animal spotted in Wadsworth, Norton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTON, Ohio -- Akron police say the bear that was hit and killed on Interstate 77 was the animal spotted over the weekend in Wadsworth and Norton.

According to Akron police, the bear was hit at 5:17 a.m. in the Vernon Odom Boulevard area.

The bear was dead when officers arrived. The driver was not injured.

Over the past few days, police in Norton and Wadsworth let residents know about a black bear spotted wandering through the area.

Just Monday night, the bear was seen in the area of Hametown Road near Interstate 76.

Resident Dan Skinner, who lives on Pamdon Drive, said he saw the bear at around 8 p.m., and walked across the street to warn an elderly neighbor doing yard work. By the time he came back, the bear was on his porch.

"He was really big," said Skinner. "I have a 100-pound Alaskan Malamute, and the bear was three times his size."

The Wadsworth Police Department said it received a call Sunday night that a black bear was spotted in the Briarthorn Development.

It’s believed theparticular bear migrated from Pennsylvania. Police say bears will roam 5-10 miles a night looking for food; they are not naturally aggressive, but if spotted, do not approach, and be sure to keep your distance.

Police also suggest considering bringing in your bird feeders at night to ensure your trash cans are secure.

When in doubt, call police.

For more information, head to the ODNR’s website.

