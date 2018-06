ASHTABULA, Ohio– An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a missing 6-year-old girl.

Ashtabula police said Brooklyn Vance was taken by her non-custodial grandmother, Connie Sue Nelson. She was found safe at about 3 p.m.

Brooklyn was last seen at about 10 a.m. on Tuesday on Spencer Avenue in Ashtabula, police said. She was not reported missing until just prior to the Amber Alert being issued.