East Cleveland house explosion kills one, injures another

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio-- One woman was killed and a man is in critical condition after a home explosion in East Cleveland Sunday afternoon.

The explosion occurred at 1067 East 125th St.

Cleveland police reported four homes were on fire after the explosion. Cleveland fire had originally responded to the call and put out the initial fire. East Cleveland fire then took over the scene.

The entire area around the explosion is closed.

Neighbors told Fox 8 that the impact from the blast blew out windows five homes down.