Former Brown Kellen Winslow Jr. on burglary accusation: I was house shopping

ENCINTAS, Calif. – Former Cleveland Brown Kellen Winslow Jr. says he was not burglarizing a California home Thursday. Instead, he said he was house hunting for a home for his mother-in-law.

The alleged burglary happened at a mobile home park in Encinitas.

According to multiple reports, Winslow was stopped by police in his vehicle and was identified as the person involved in the incident.

He was charged with first-degree burglary.

On Saturday, his publicist said that whole episode was “a neighbor overreacting.” The publicist explained that Winslow was looking for homes for his mother-in-lw and that his wife goes to church with the older couple that lives in the home Winslow was seen in. Nothing in the home was touched or taken.

Winslow’s attorney also released a statement saying that Winslow “emphatically denies committing any burglary” and that he looks forward to being cleared in court.

Winslow Jr. was drafted by the Cleveland Browns with the sixth pick in 2004.

ESPN reports he had his best season with the team in 2007 when he caught 82 passes for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns; he was also a Pro Bowl selection.

He is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow.