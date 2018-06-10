East Cleveland police locate person of interest in deadly house explosion

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio– The East Cleveland Police Department located a person of interest in Sunday’s deadly house explosion.

Ronetta Butts is known to frequent the area of Superior Avenue and East 124th Street, police said. No other information about her was released.

Less than an hour after East Cleveland police asked for assistance locating Butts, she had been found.

A house on East 125th Street and Forest Grove exploded at about 1 p.m. at the border of East Cleveland and Cleveland. A woman died in the blast and a 51-year-old man was critically burned and taken to a hospital.

The boom could be felt for miles and several other houses sustained substantial damage. Down the street, windows were shattered. Residents are still waiting to hear if they can return to their homes.

The Cleveland Division of Fire put out the initial fire. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office are helping with the investigation. Dominion Energy was also at the scene.

41.529550 -81.597967