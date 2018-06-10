CEO who credits Anthony Bourdain for restaurant’s success donates profits to suicide hotline

NEW YORK– The CEO of New York City’s popular Chinese restaurant chain Xi’an Famous Foods credits celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain with helping his family live the American dream.

Bourdain, the host of “Parts Unknown” and “No Reservations,” was found dead in a hotel room in France on Friday. The 61-year-old hanged himself.

Bourdain visited the Xi’an Famous Foods, which was started in the basement of a mall in Queens, for an episode of “No Reservations” in 2007. Years later, Jason Wang, CEO and the son of its founder, was able to thank the chef.

“I approached Tony and told him, while he may have no idea what he has done for our family and business by simply saying he enjoyed the food, I wanted him to know it helped bring our family out from living in one room in Flushing to living the American dream. We were able to grow our business and provide great food for our guests, and opportunities for our employees,” Wang said in a Facebook post.

He also said he would donate 100 percent of the restaurant chain’s net sales on Friday to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Wang told Buzzfeed the donation would likely be between $50,000 and $60,000.

“Please cherish all of our lives and help those who may be struggling,” Wang said.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 provides free and confidential support for people in crisis. The Crisis Text Line is also available 24/7 by texting “HOME” to 741741.