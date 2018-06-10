Alcohol suspected in Lorain crash that claimed the life of driver

LORAIN, OH- Alcohol is suspected in a Sunday morning crash that killed a Lorain man.

Lorain Police report that James Updegrove Jr., 22, of Lorain, was driving his Chrysler Town & Country west on West Erie Avenue at around 7:20 a.m. He lost control of the car and veered off of the road. At that point, the car went airborne, rolling over several times. On the last rollover, Updegrove was thrown from the car, which landed on top of him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for nearly three hours as the crash was investigated.

Police say that alcohol and excessive speed were factors in the accident and that Updegrove was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police are asking anyone who saw or has information on this accident to call Officer Gelenius at the traffic bureau at 440-204-2115.