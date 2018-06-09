Tee it up! FOX 8 golf outing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio - It was the Fox 8 Summer Golf Outing at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Brecksville on Saturday!

Sleepy Hollow was named by Golfweek magazine as one of the top 5 courses in Ohio.

The tournament itself was sold out. Fox 8 and the Metroparks teed up a deal that hit the ball right down the middle of the fairway: On Saturday only -- June 9, 2018 -- the deal was you could play 9 holes for just $8 at any other of Cleveland Metroparks' gorgeous golf courses!

