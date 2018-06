HAMILTON, Bermuda– Sometimes you just need your dad!

When Marc Daniels’ little girl got stage fright during her dance recital in Bermuda, he jumped, or should we say danced, into action.

And, that precious moment has gone viral.

Daniels’ ballerina daughter started crying; that’s when you see dad come onto the stage with baby in tow to help out his little girl.

He holds her hand and even starts dancing, too!

**Watch the video, below, from In Motion School of Dance**