CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police were looking for 85-year-old Harriet Banks Saturday, but at around 10 p.m., police reported that Banks was found.

Police had said Banks’ daughter reported she saw her mom drive away from her home on Empire Ave. in Cleveland this morning. There were concerns because police said she suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Police said the Ohio State Highway Patrol located Banks in Sandusky.

No other details were immediately available.