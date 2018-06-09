Blue lights show love, support for officer injured during standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio-- As an Amherst police officer recovers at MetroHealth Medical Center after being wounded, several communities continue to show love and support. The Timber Ridge development is lit up in blue for Amherst Officer Eugene “JR” Ptacek.

The blue porch lights are just one way people in several cities are showing the love.

On May 31, the 17-year veteran was wounded after he assisted in a Sheffield Lake standoff situation.

“I was shocked; I don’t even know how to explain it,” said Tracey Baum.

Baum, a friend of JR’s for years, said there was no question -- when she found out her friend was hurt, she had to do something.

“I just decided to see if anybody else in the neighborhood wanted to put up a blue light for him and within minutes to an hour I had probably given away all of the blue light bulbs that I bought,” she said.

Streets like Suncrest Circle and Hazelwood Run are lit up with blue porch lights.

“I mean, to have such a good person who gives so much of himself and then to have something like that happened like that happen it just seems so unfair,” Baum said.

Officer Ptacek has been part of the Lorain County SWAT Team for years.

“I need to turn this around to something positive, show him that there are people who are thinking about him, who love him or care about him,” she said.

Others in nearby communities are doing the same.

“What started as an idea by a little seven-year-old, a couple seven-year-olds and an 11-year-old with a little lemonade stand turned into a very big deal,” said Stacy Francis, of Sheffield Lake.

On Friday and Saturday at Sheffield Village Hall, more than $7,500 was raised for the officer.

Kids in the community had the idea to raise money with a lemonade stand.

“This started in a small town in Sheffield Lake and went to Sheffield Village and then went to Amherst. We’ve had people from Stow; we’ve had people from Cleveland; we have had a SWAT member, a couple of them actually, come out who are there when JR went in, so the outpouring, it’s just, it just spiraled,” Francis said.

Officer Ptacek continues to recover at MetroHealth Medical Center.

