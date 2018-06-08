Woman who prompted Sandusky Amber Alert asks for custody of 4-year-old son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio-- There is a stunning twist in the case of a mother arrested for causing an Amber Alert when she snatched her 4-year-old son from a car.

Jennifer Hemchak was arrested on a kidnapping charge in March after Sandusky police said she grabbed the boy and took off. Hemchak is now asking the courts to give her custody of her son, D’Quai Hemchak.

D’Quai has lived with his godmother, Shadrieka Johnson, since he was an infant.

Johnson said Jennifer Hemchak had some legal issues shortly after giving birth. Johnson said she was asked to go to Florida and get the boy while Hemchak dealt with the issue. D’Quai has lived with her ever since.

“This is the home he knows,” Johnson told FOX 8 on Friday. “He has his room, he has his preschool, he has his friends, right here.”

Johnson said Hemchak never visited the boy or sent money to help support him. She said Hemchak did talk to him on the phone .

“I have to go to court on Tuesday and I am told she may get custody that day,” Johnson said. “He is my life. I don’t know what to do.”

Sandusky police said Hemchak told them she has straightened her life out, has a full time job and a home.

Police said Hemchak’s felony kidnapping charge may be reduced to a misdemeanor count.

Johnson and her friend, Dana Milton, said they don’t think it would be fair to take the boy from the only family he has known.

Calls to Erie County Children Services and Hemchak’s attorney to discuss the case have not yet been returned.

