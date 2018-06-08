Wellness check on CSU employee leads to discovery of two dead in Tremont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a double homicide in the city's Tremont neighborhood.

Cleveland State University police officers went to the house on Scranton Road near Clark Avenue to check on a CSU employee who did not report to work Friday morning.

CSU officers discovered the front door was forced open. They went inside to find a man in the bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Cleveland police.

When Cleveland officers arrived, they located a woman with obvious signs of violence under a bed. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464.