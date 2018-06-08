Video of 3-year-old hit by SUV in Cleveland triggers calls for more patrols

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- A neighborhood turned to the FOX 8 I-Team with video of a child hit by a car, putting a spotlight on a problem alarming for parents everywhere.

A 3-year-old suffered a broken leg Thursday on Bernard Avenue off West 105th Street in Cleveland Thursday evening. It was captured on a resident’s security camera he had just put up because of safety concerns on the block.

The video shows children chasing a ball and running across the street, not paying much attention to any traffic. Moments later, little Jaylyn Shady can be seen running across the street and getting hit by an SUV.

Jaylyn’s grandfather choked up when the I-Team showed him the video.

"I actually sat down here and cried and thanked God. The good Lord saved him from dying," David Shady said.

Jaylyn got hit right in front of a camera Steve Woodruff put up days ago. Woodruff had become concerned about kids not paying attention in the street and about cars not paying attention to the kids.

Woodruff said he and other parents have also started reaching out to city leaders to get more police patrols on the block.

“It’s a priority to us," Woodruff said.

At one end of the block, drivers pass a sign warning them to watch out for kids. Some adults said maybe now there’s a need for some more signs or police patrols.

Police said Jaylyn was at fault in his incident. The driver stopped to help.