Show Info: June 8, 2018

Grab a bite in Ohio City

There’s a new spot in Ohio City that is serving up creative comfort food with a European twist. We stopped by to sample the menu. You can watch the piece here. http://larderdb.com/

Laugh along with Comedian Ian Bagg

Comedian Ian Bagg previewed his weekend show. You can catch this tonight through Sunday at Pickwick & Frolic in downtown Cleveland. www.pickwickandfrolic.com

A Summer of Good

The local shop that’s making a difference around the world stopped by with a preview of the big summer sellers. This weekend also kicks of the Global Mamas trunk show at One World Shop. The shop is located in Rocky River. www.oneworldshopcle.org

Pizza with a hole?!?

David treated you to a tour of the kitchen at DiStefano’s. It’s a long time Italian market known for its Focaccia pizza. http://www.distefanos.com/

Yearly Check-up Motivation

Paramount Health has teamed up with the Cleveland Browns to encourage you to stay well! Members who get their yearly wellness checkup or annual physical and enroll in a special program can win great prizes from the Cleveland Browns. www.ParamountAdvantage.org/Browns

Father’s Day with the Fathers of the Ocean

The Greater Cleveland Aquarium is offering free admission on Father’s Day for dads, stepdads and grandpas with the purchase of an adult or child admission. We celebrated some of best underwater fathers. Click here to watch the piece. greaterclevelandaquarium.com

Summer Beauty Trends

Martha Vucsko from LaLook Skincare in Chagrin Falls shared the hottest trends in beauty products – including henna tattoos for your eyebrows! www.lalookboutique.com

Summer Style Budget

Don’t break the bank this summer! Wear designer styles for a fraction of the cost. UpScaleIt is an upscale consignment boutique in Solon. This Saturday, the shop is hosting Sassy Pamper You Day with all sorts of free activities and discounts. www.facebook.com/upscaleit.

Global Wellness Day

Saturday is Global Wellness Day. There will be a big celebration at University Hospital’s Otis Moses Center in Cleveland https://www.globalwellnessday.org