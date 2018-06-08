Police working to capture gator after report of woman dragged into Florida lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: Authorities said they believe the alligator bit and killed the woman. More here.

DAVIE, Fla. — Authorities are working to capture an alligator in a Florida pond after a witness' report led police to believe the animal may have dragged a woman into the water.

However, it remained unclear Friday what the witness saw. News media earlier reported a caller told police he saw a gator drag a woman into the water as she was walking her dogs.

Davie Police Detective Viviana Gallinal now says the witness told authorities he saw the woman walking two dogs and then noticed the dogs barking near the water. The witness did not see the woman again.

Gallinal said trappers have spotted a 12-foot alligator in the pond.

News media earlier reported divers were searching the water. However, Davie Police Maj. Dale Engle clarified that no divers could search the water until the alligator was captured.