Ohio woman who marked dog ‘free’ with permanent marker explains why

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio -- The Ross County woman who left her dog in a park with the word "free" written in permanent marker on her body is defending her actions.

In an interview with WCMH in Columbus, Kendra Stafford said she had "good intentions."

Stafford said she loved her dog but said her landlord asked her to get rid of the dog.

Stafford told WCMH she planned to take the puppy to a nearby park and leave her in her crate with a sign taped to it.

She said the plan didn't work.

"I went to my car to go find a piece of tape, could find a piece of tape," she explained. "Got out a permanent marker that wasn't supposed to be used on my dog. And i wrote on her, 'free' and 'good home only.'"

She said she knew right away it was a bad idea.

"After I did that cringe-worthy moment where i was just like, 'Oh my gosh, I messed up. She looks awful," Stafford explained.

Stafford said she contacted many animal shelters but was told they were all full.

The Ross County Humane Society, the only shelter in the county, said Stafford never filled out a surrender application. The shelter also said it had no record of her calling.

Stafford said she "meant no harm."

"I knew with everything inside of me that she would find a good home and that's exactly what happened," she said.

The dog did get adopted by a new family.

Stafford, WCMH reported, now faces charges of cruelty to animals, abandoning an animal, and failure to license a dog.