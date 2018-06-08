NBA Finals Game 4 tonight: ‘We’re not gonna give in..’

CLEVELAND — Tonight is the night: Game 4 of the NBA Finals — a must-win for the Cleveland Cavaliers who are down 0-3.

Check out the Cavs Game 4 hype video, below

The Cavs lost Game 3 in Cleveland on Wednesday night.

Kevin Durant scored a playoff career-high 43 points leading the Warriors to a 110-102 win for a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. LeBron James scored 33 points in Game 3.

If you are heading downtown tonight, Fan Fest begins at 5 p.m.

